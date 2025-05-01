3 hours ago

Google is rolling out its new AI Mode in Search, allowing US users to experience AI-powered responses in a dedicated tab. Discover how Google AI Mode aims to rival ChatGPT and Perplexity with real-time data and intelligent search capabilities.

Google AI Mode Prepares for Wider Public Launch

Google has officially announced the upcoming launch of, its new search experience powered by artificial intelligence. The tech giant will begin testing the feature with a limited number of users in the United States over the next few weeks, offering a radical shift in how people interact with its search engine.

This rollout marks the first time AI Mode will be publicly accessible beyond Google Labs’ experimental environment. Unlike traditional search results, which present users with a list of links, AI Mode delivers direct, AI-generated answers to user queries, drawing from the vast Google search index.

A New Era for Search: How AI Mode Differs

Google AI Mode represents a significant departure from conventional web searching. Rather than simply returning a set of hyperlinks, the AI Mode responds conversationally—offering detailed answers in natural language. This places it in direct competition with newer AI search tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search and Perplexity, both of which use large language models to interpret and generate responses from real-time web data.

While Google has already introduced AI summaries in its search interface—short snippets of AI-generated content placed between the query box and the results—this new feature is a complete overhaul. Google AI Mode will appear in its own tab, positioned before the usual “All”, “Images”, “Videos”, and “Shopping” tabs. Users will be able to interact with a more intuitive, chat-like experience rather than sifting through pages of links.

Enhanced Features and Seamless Experience

With the unveiling of AI Mode, Google is also lifting the waitlist for US-based Labs users, enabling wider testing and early access before the full public release. The AI Mode interface introduces several new capabilities aimed at improving user engagement and usability.

One of the most notable additions is a side panel that archives past searches, allowing users to revisit previous queries or continue conversations without starting from scratch. This context-aware design enables smoother and more cohesive search experiences.

In addition, AI Mode will now feature visual and interactive cards displaying product and business information. These include real-time pricing, reviews, ratings, shipping details, inventory updates, and even operating hours—empowering users to make informed decisions instantly.

Google AI Mode Sets Stage for Competitive AI Search Future

As competition in AI-driven search intensifies,is seen as the company’s strategic response to the growing popularity of language model-based platforms. Its integration into Google Search—the most widely used search engine globally—gives it a distinct edge in user reach and data resources.

By harnessing its deep index and combining it with conversational AI, Google is aiming to redefine how people seek and consume information. Whether searching for facts, planning a trip, or shopping online, AI Mode is designed to provide a seamless, intelligent, and highly personalised experience.

With this initial rollout in the U.S., Google is setting the foundation for what could soon become the standard in online search—where chatbots and real-time data converge to deliver answers, not just links.