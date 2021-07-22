2 hours ago

Military officer and musician Kwabena Donkor, popularly known in music circles as KDM, has released a single titled ‘Wo Yie’.

Produced by ‘Jake on the Beat’, KDM revealed that this single was inspired by 1st Chronicles 16:34: “O give thanks to the LORD, for He is good; For His lovingkindness is everlasting.”

KDM is an awesome performer who has graced various stages not only to sing but to inspire people.

According to him, his work is motivated by the conviction that more souls have to be won for God through music.

He won three (3) awards during the NKZ Music Awards 2021.

He has also been nominated and shortlisted for various awards, including the Western Music Awards.

Some of his songs are ‘Only You’, ‘Menim Wo’, ‘Shine on Me’ and ‘Miracle God.’

Watch the video below:

Sourcecitifmonline