9 hours ago

The Ghanaian gospel fraternity has been hit with heartbreaking news as Maame Tiwaa, a celebrated member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo music group, has been confirmed dead.

She passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Maame Tiwaa, whose powerful vocals and spiritual depth helped shape some of Ghana’s most enduring gospel classics, was widely loved for her humility, devotion, and unmatched contribution to the ministry of music.

For decades, she sang alongside Yaw Sarpong in the Asomafo band, blessing audiences across Ghana and beyond with life-changing songs that offered hope, encouragement, and faith.

Many of the group’s timeless hits that are still played in homes, churches, and on radio bear her unmistakable voice.

News of her death has prompted an outpouring of grief from fellow musicians, industry stakeholders, and fans who grew up listening to her music.

Tributes on social media highlight her impact on Ghana’s gospel landscape, her dedication to ministry, and the void her passing leaves behind.

Details surrounding the cause of death and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family and the Asomafo management in the coming days.