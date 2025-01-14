8 hours ago

Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, purported to be a gospel musician, has been arrested in Orozo, Nigeria after being found with a decapitated head in a black nylon bag during a church service on Sunday.

The incident reportedly occurred during a Thanksgiving service marking the end of a seven-day fast at the church.

According to the church’s Bible Study Teacher and General Secretary, Caleb Umaru, the suspect’s suspicious behaviour was first noticed by a member, Brother Victor, who saw Ajayi moving strangely near a nearby river.

Victor alerted another member, Brother Amos, and they approached Ajayi, who was seated at the back of the church.

“When he saw them, Ajayi threw a black bag into the river, claiming it contained nothing. His actions raised suspicion, and the church members kept a close watch on him,” Umaru explained.

“It was almost the end of service around 11am during the final pledge and prayers. A church member, Brother Victor, opened his eyes during prayers and saw someone passing by the river close to the church, carrying a bag, and his movement was suspicious. That drew his attention. He called the attention of another brother, Brother Amos,” he added.

Shortly after, two motorcyclists arrived at the scene, one of whom disclosed that he had transported Ajayi from a neighbouring town, Loko-Tiye, and had noticed blood dripping from the bag.

The motorcyclists and church members confronted Ajayi, who initially denied wrongdoing but attempted to flee when asked to retrieve the bag. He was eventually caught after a long chase into a nearby bush.

“It took the grace of God for the four of them to be able to catch him. That’s why you can see the video happened in a bushy area, like a farm. He ran very far,” said Umaru.

When the bag was retrieved and opened, it was found to contain the severed head of a young woman, later identified as Ajayi’s girlfriend.

Ajayi, reportedly injured during the confrontation, confessed to killing his girlfriend following a dispute over her phone. He claimed she attacked him with a knife, injuring his hand, and in retaliation, he stabbed her in the neck.

“He said he collected the knife and stabbed her in the neck,” Umaru recounted.

A viral video of the incident shows a policeman interrogating Ajayi.

When asked why he was carrying the head, Ajayi alleged that “a woman” had instructed him to bring it to her.

Umaru confirmed that police officers took Ajayi and the decapitated head away from the scene.

“They carried his body because he was lying down and almost half-dead, and they put him in the police van. They also took the head,” Umaru said.

Watch the video below: