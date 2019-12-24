56 minutes ago

The Ghana government's digitisation agenda is still on course as it has revealed another attractive digital move in the country.

The Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has said all the 275 ambulances imported by the Akufo-Addo administration will be digitised.

He explained that through the digitalisation, all the ambulances that will be distributed on 6 January 2020, will be tracked and monitored in order to know where and how they are being used.

Dr Bawumia made this known during the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra, on Sunday, 22 December 2019.

Some 179 more ambulances ordered by the Akufo-Addo administration arrived at the Tema Port on Tuesday, 17 December 2019.

This means all the over 300 ambulances are in and set for distribution in January as promised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his press encounter on 13 December 2019.

The government suffered an avalanche of flak from some Ghanaians on social for failing to distribute the earlier batches of ambulances that came in so as to save lives.

Akufo-Addo, during the encounter, justified why 96 of the ambulances were currently parked at the State House.

“The Minister for Special Development Initiative told me some of the ambulances were in and asked if she should distribute them and I said no; she shouldn’t. She should wait for the others to come in so that we can distribute all at the same time…

“Fortunately for us all of them will be in by the end of this month and on the 6th of January, I will commission them and the distribution will take place simultaneously and nobody will accuse me of favouritism, and so on.

“There is no justification on they being parked but if I was to send it here and not here, I think you know the kind of discourse that will come,” he stated.