Under a programme dubbed 'Alpha Project', the government is adding 10,000 more surveillance cameras nationwide to enhance the security of citizens.

The minister made the revelation when he took his turn to brief Parliament on the state of security in the country ahead of the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections.

“In view of the numerous internal and external threats confronted by the citizenry, the Alpha Project aimed at installing high technology cameras in major cities and towns as implemented.

“The first phase of the project led to the installation of 800 cameras in different parts of Accra. Phase two of the project would lead to the installation of 10, 000 cameras in all regional and district capitals, sensitive installations

and along entry points of all land borders of the country,” Kan-Dapaah told the House.

National security strategy

Kan-Dapaah also told MPs that work on a new national security strategy for the country will be published in the coming days.

He said the document identifies current and potential security threats and outlines measures to address such threats to safeguard the peace and stability of the country.

According to him, the document will be the rst national security strategy since Ghana attained Independence.

“Mr Speaker, the proactive rather than the reactive nature of these measures means the security agencies are prepared to confront the threat of terrorism and any form of emerging security threat,” he stated.

Asaase Radio