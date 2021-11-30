6 hours ago

A Deputy Minister for Education in charge of TVET, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has underscored the need for private basic schools to complement the efforts of the government in granting every child of school-going age access to at least basic education.

Her comments follow the implementation of education-oriented government policies, particularly the Free Senior High School initiative.

She was speaking at the launch of the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the Golden Age International School (G.A.I.S.) where she indicated that “being aware of the benefits of education, the government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the brave step to implement the Free SHS Policy provided for in the Constitution of Ghana.

“It is commendable that the success of Golden Age International School and many other private school providers are complementing the government’s efforts in this direction… The mission and vision of Golden Age International School responds to the requirements of any 21st century education provider anywhere in the world.”

The Deputy Education Minister further commended private pre-tertiary schools for the services they were rendering to assist the government to improve education in the country.

“As a teacher who has spent many years in the school environment, I agree that, ‘Tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today and, of course, our very own Nelson Mandela who said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which can be used to change the world’. These and many more of such proverbs remind us constantly of the need to continue to invest in broad access to quality education.”

On the occasion of the Golden Anniversary of G.A.I.S., the CEO of the School, Alexander Shang-Simpson, announced the introduction of an annual special award.

“I would like to introduce the Charlotte Scheck Shang-Simpson Award of Excellence in English, which will be an annual Award awarded to the JHS 2 student who has shown the greatest aptitude in both spoken and written English. The winner will receive an exceptional gift, which will be revealed in due course.”

Source: citifmonline.com