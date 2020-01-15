36 minutes ago

A government delegation will on Thursday, January 16, visit survivors of the fatal crash at Dompoase on the Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway, Tuesday dawn.

The accident claimed 34 lives and injured 54 others. According to the police, 29 people died on the spot while five others died at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The delegation which will be led by the Ministers for Roads and Transport, Kwesi Amoako-Atta and Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, respectively, will also engage doctors and nurses treating the injured.

President Akufo-Addo earlier in a message consoled with families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Thursday’s visit by the delegation will also afford the ministers an opportunity to engage with the National Road Safety Authority in the Central Region on ways to ensure greater compliance with transport safety regulations, especially among commercial road users.

Preliminary investigations have blamed the incident on overspeeding from the drivers of the two passengers vehicles.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it has initiated an official investigation into the fatal fatal crash.

According to a statement issued by the Authority on Wednesday, the investigation is to identify the contributing factors that caused the incident that claimed many lives.

The investigative committee will subsequently propose measures and remedies to prevent a recurrence of the accident.

myjoyonline