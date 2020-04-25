1 hour ago

The ruling government and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta has been urged to release funds to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to discharge its mandate following the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The Commission has bemoaned the lack of funds and resources to discharge its duties in the wake of the coronavirus.

Jeff Gyasi, Greater Accra Regional Organiser, Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has urged that the commission be resourced because education on the pandemic has really not gone far.

According to him, the most difficult task the union is dealing with after the lifting of the lockdown is ensuring that traders and buyers adhere to the social distancing directive; mainly because they have little or no knowledge of the deadly virus.

"it’s very pathetic the wrong impression some people are having on COVID-19; some think it is a disease for the rich. The NCCE has been complaining of lack of funds to embark on a mass education exercise and so we urge the Finance minister and government to release funds to them because the level of education on this issue is indeed very low; there are some remote areas with no electricity and no knowledge on the issue (COVID-19). So we urge that the NCCE be resourced to do more education” he urged.

“Our number one difficulty is ensuring social distancing in our markets. It’s so difficult to control the people in our markets because if we don’t take care, the situation will be worst, a total lockdown will be implemented and our plight might be worst. I will plead with Ghanaians to abide by other measures because a curfew will make things very difficult…" he indicated during an interaction on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'.