The Monitoring and Evaluation Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Information has launched an event, dubbed the Results Fair, for the several Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to outline the works they have undertaken since they assumed office.

According to government, this move is to improve accountability to the people of Ghana.

The 3–day fair which has been scheduled to come off from January 14th to 16th, is expected to bring together all Ministries and Agencies of the government to interact with members of the general public and provide them with evidence of their achievements.

Speaking at a press launch of the fair in Accra on Thursday 2nd January, 2020, Sector Minister, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, gave a brief overview of the fair and outlined some of his Ministry’s successes so far.

He also explained that the initiative seeks to enlighten citizens about government’s fulfilled campaign promises.

“We will co-organize with the International Centre for Evaluation and Development, (ICED), the first evidence-to-action conference in Ghana to promote the use of evaluation evidence for decision making. We have also conducted a rapid evaluation of the One-Village-One-Dam and a limited rapid evaluation of the One-District-One-Factory programs.

We have built a capacity of 25,000 Monitoring and Evaluation staff and persons in Data Collection, Analysis, Reporting and Evidence gathering in the establishment of systems and mechanisms for effective tracking of progress of implementation and achievement of the goals and objectives of key government programs,” he said.

“We have performed this role in close partnership with Ministries, Departments and Agencies and other institutions,” he added.

The Results Fair is one the efforts by the NPP government to promote inclusive engagements and interactions between the public sector and the citizenry and promote evidence based decision making and improve accountability for results.

The initiative is under the theme, “Delivering results for our citizens, a work in progress”.