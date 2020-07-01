1 hour ago

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says Ghana’s exclusion from the list of countries that have been allowed to enter European Union member counties is not surprising.

EU is opening its external borders today, July 1, 2020, but the list has excluded Ghana.

Reacting to this, the Minister said “Countries including Ghana have imposed travel restrictions on one another by looking at the risk profile of some of these countries. For many of the European countries, Ghana, from our March 15th travel restrictions also sought to limit travel from those places into our jurisdiction. So this in itself is not really a surprise. The effect generally is that it limits the kind of activity between persons within these jurisdictions until such a time that both or at least one side is comfortable that the [COVID-19] numbers have been brought down significantly.”

“We now have an active case count of about 4,000 in that range and our desire is to bring down that active case count, so that it helps to make a strong case as the world also considers easing some of these border closures,” he said when he granted an interview on Accra based Citi Fm.

Ghana is not the only country that has been excluded from the list of countries that can enter EU countries.

Nigeria has also been excluded from the list.

The full list of countries whose nationals will be allowed to enter Europe according to the list is as follows: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and China.