58 minutes ago

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says the government is partly to blame for the indiscipline in Senior High Schools (SHS) in recent times.

NAGRAT is if the opinion that, students' recent uncouth behaviors in schools are partly because they are not punished any longer when they go wayward, since the inception of the ban on corporal punishment.

Reacting to the recent incident that occurred at Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS), which led to the unfortunate demise of a first year student, President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said the hands of teachers and headmasters are tied due to stringent laws that give the students the liberty to misbehave and go unpunished.

“As teachers our hands are almost tied because students are not punished enough lately, they feel they can get away with anything they do. Gone are the days when students were subjected to corporal punishment, dismissed, or made to weed for offences committed but now all that authority has been taken away from school heads and teachers,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM.

Mr Carbonu also lamented the activities of human rights organisations have been a contributing factor as they now defend students and in some cases offer legal support.

“They have been several alien rules in our schools so now what teachers have decided to do is focus on their teaching jobs and protect it in order not to face any consequence,” he added.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, after the deceased reportedly attempted to resolve a scuffle between some form two students and his mates.

The five suspects are currently in the grips of the police and have been arraigned before court.