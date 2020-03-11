39 minutes ago

As the deadly coronavirus races around the world, government in a desperate bid to curtail the spread of the virus in the country has set aside a whopping $100 million to improve Ghana’s readiness and response strategy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a televised presidential address on Wednesday, said the decision is aimed at expanding the country’s infrastructure and strengthen public education on the virus.

“I have, as at yesterday, ordered a suspension of all international travels by public officials.

"Except for critical assignments, which will have to be authorised by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, all public officials are to remain within the jurisdiction, until further notice. Video conferencing facilities and other technological tools are to be utilised, whenever possible, for international engagements,” the president added.

Amidst a Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, Senegal, Togo and Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, President Akufo-addo said government has started to tighten the existing check points as a precaution measure.

So far, Ghana has tested 46 suspected cases of the deadly virus, which proved negative.

Ghana’s entry points, such as her airports and land borders, President Akufo-Addo said, continue to show satisfactory preparedness to screen all entrants into the country, with the Ministry of Health designating a quarantine facility that can hold infected persons, whilst regional hospitals are preparing isolation centres for holding suspected cases.

“Our country’s two main research institutions, the Noguchi Memorial Institute and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, which have the capacity to investigate and confirm or otherwise suspected cases of Coronavirus infections, have been very supportive in this regard. So far, they have found that the fifty-seven (57) suspected cases, as of today, Wednesday, 11th March, have proved negative,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb.com