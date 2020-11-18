53 minutes ago

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Youth and Sports is preparing a stimulus package for clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

This follows the government's directive that club's are supposed to play all their matches behind closed doors due to the debilitating effects of the coronavirus disease.

According to Accra based Angel FM, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is ready to give clubs a GHC50,000 money to cushion them as fans are locked out of the stadiums.

All matches of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season are been played behind closed doors after the government back tracked on an initial 25% stadium allocation.

Clubs are due to take a financial hit as no spectators will come to the park and so the government has stepped in to provide a helping hand to them.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season started last weekend with eight out of the nine games honoured with the only game which did not come on being that of Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak which was due to coronavirus concerns with Hearts of Oak.