The Ministry of Roads and Highways has suspended all new road maintenance contracts under the Department of Urban Roads in the road sector.

A circular to all Regional Directors said:” Management has been instructed not to award any new Routine or Periodic Maintenance Contracts till further notice. You are therefore to take note and abide by this directive.”

It further warned that “any Payment Certificate received for a new Contract shall be returned immediately to its original source.”

Meanwhile, the Minority spokesperson on Roads and Transport Governs Kwame Agbodza described the directive as “very disappointing” and feared this will worsen the physical conditions of roads in the country.

“This is more shocking when this decision is taken at this time that many communities are experiencing significant deteriorations on their roads due to the rains. You will think government will be doing the opposite, putting more resources into maintenance. It also calls into question governments commitment to prioritised road maintenance and construction. As you may be aware, government is rather taking away resources from the road sector. The capping of the road fund is counterproductive and exacerbates the plight of many contractors who have works with loans from the banks and faced with huge interests because government has failed to pay them for works done,” he told Kasapa FM.