Government has given an assurance that it will embark on an exercise to complete all abandoned and uncompleted public funded projects in the country.

This is part of government’s efforts to end the practice where government projects started by different administrations are abandoned by their successive administrations.

Presenting the 2021 budget in Parliament on Friday afternoon, March 12, 2021, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, who is also acting as the caretaker Minister of Finance, said the Akufo-Addo-led government is determined to end the practice of one government abandoning projects started by their predecessors because the practice is not only wrong, it is also a major worry to all citizens in the country.