2 hours ago

Mr Kofi Oppong, the Manager of Cosby 1 Fashion College at Madina in Accra, has called on the Government to streamline existing policy measures to support the informal sector.

That, he said, would provide the private sector the needed assistance to grow and contribute to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to enhance development.

Mr Oppong, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the COVID-19 had added on to the relevance of the informal sector, which had produced protective items such as nose masks, hand sanitizers, and veronica buckets.

“The pandemic has brought to the fore the need for industries to be given support in order to reduce unemployment in the country to achieve some of the Sustainable Development Goals,” Mr Oppong said.

He urged government not to relent in its efforts at promoting skills training through technical, vocational education and training.

Mr Oppong said the Cosby 1 Fashion College, since its inception, had churned out graduates poised to use their knowledge to enhance the wellbeing of society.

“Until the COVID-19, the school was in the process of rolling out a fee-mitigation scheme for the underprivileged who want to enrol but not in a position to pay fees.”

He advised the public to learn one vocation or the other, which could boost their incomes.

Mr Oppong commended government for purchasing large consignments of locally-made protective gears and other health products for domestic use.

He said that should be sustained to keep the private sector in business and create job opportunities for the citizenry.