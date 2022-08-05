2 hours ago

Dr Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has chastised the government's decision to make August 4 an important day on the Ghanaian calendar.

According to him, Independence Day is as important as Republic Day and it does not require a replacement with the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention, UGCC.

In a post on his Facebook timeline on August 4, Dr. Nkrumah explained, “6th March, our Independence Day is very important to us as a nation. But so is July 1st, Republic Day, that was the day the Queen of England was no longer our head of state but rather our Ghanaian President!

“NPP government was wrong to replace Republic Day with 4th August (a day celebrating the formation of UGCC)!”

In another post, Dr Sekou Nkrumah noted that his father's political 'wahala' started after he left the UGCC and this has continued till today.

He described the celebration of August 4 as "incredible".

"We all know that Nkrumah led Ghana to independence. It is his break away from UGCC that has caused this political wahala (CPP and UP rivalry). And it continues today with us celebrating August 4th, incredible indeed!" Sekou Nkrumah's post added.

Why August 4 was declared ‘Founders’ Day’

After President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the President of Ghana on January 7, 2017, the government decided to amend Ghana’s public holiday bill to include August 4 – founders’ day - as a statutory holiday in the country. Hitherto, the holiday was on September 21 – Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday.

By the introduction of August 4, July 1 which is Ghana’s Republic Day was no longer going to be observed as a statutory holiday likewise September 21 which was the original ‘Founder’s Day’.

August 4 was chosen as the date for ‘Founders' Day’ because it marks two important events in Ghana's history. It is the date of the formation of the Aborigines’ Rights Protection Society by John Mensah Sarbah in 1897, and the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1947 by J.B. Danquah and George Alfred Grant otherwise known as Paa Grant.

In a message to the nation to mark the inaugural Founders' Day on Sunday, August 4th 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said:

"We acknowledge the role played by successive generations of Ghanaians towards the liberation of our country from colonization and imperialism.

“it is time we rose above partisan considerations, set the record straight, recognise the collective efforts in gaining our freedom and independence from colonial rule and do right by our history.”

Source: Ghanaweb