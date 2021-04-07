45 minutes ago

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan has assured of government’s commitment to seek justice for the family of the 11-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by two teenagers for rituals.

“We promise the family that the justice the family is asking for will be given to them. I know that the steps we are taking will bring the justice the family is demanding,” Ms Assan assured the family during a visit on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

She indicated that the family will receive the body of the deceased by tomorrow – Thursday, April 8, 2021, to pave the way for the necessary arrangements for burial.

“By tomorrow, the family will receive Ishmael’s body, so we can do the needful. Regional Police Commander will come on Friday to assist with the necessary arrangements as well.”

The Regional Minister was accompanied by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong and Awutu Senya East MCE, Michael Essuman Mensah among others.

The incident

The two teenagers were arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command for allegedly killing the 11-year-old boy supposedly for money rituals at at Coca Cola near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.

Some eyewitnesses said the suspects allegedly lured the deceased, known as Ishmael Mensah by his peers, into an uncompleted building and smashed his head with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.

They subsequently buried him in the building.

Police say the suspects planned to recover the body at midnight for the supposed rituals.

Source: citifmonline