7 hours ago

NATIONAL SERVICE SCHEME SECURES GOVERNMENT APPROVAL FOR UPWARD ADJUSTMENT OF MONTHLY ALLOWANCES FOR NATIONAL SERVICE PERSONNEL

1. The Management of the National Service Scheme has secured government approval for upward adjustment of monthly allowances for National Service Personnel from GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57, with effect from January, 2023.

2. The approval, which was contained in a letter dated 18th July, 2023 and signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare (MP), was as a result of series of engagements between National Service Scheme, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Ministry of Finance.

3. The letter also directed The Controller and Accountant-General to give effect to the new levels of the personnel allowances.

4. In effect, all National Service Personnel who are currently in active service are entitled to arrears for the difference in the upward adjustment from January, 2023, and would be paid accordingly.

5. Management therefore urges all National Service Personnel to exercise patience as the necessary administrative processes are being concluded to have all the arrears duly paid.

Thank you.

Source: citifmonline.com