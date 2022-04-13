3 hours ago

The government is pledging to commit more resources to Technical Vocational Education Training to make the sector attractive for the youth of Ghana.

The government says it has made some strides in the sector through the Ministry of Education by enhancing the supply of equipment, and training as well as making training comfortable.

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who spoke on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo during the launch of a new Commission for Technical, Vocational Education Training in the Ashanti Region said government is also working to erase the misconception about the TVET sector.

“My government has since 2019 been implementing my TVET campaign to help change the negative public perceptions about TVET in Ghana. This is because when we assumed office in 2017, one of the greatest challenges we faced was the perception people had about technical and vocational education.”

“The effect has been catastrophic and is staring us in the face. We are using this campaign to emphasize the importance of TVET and erase the misconceptions people have about them. We will also invest more resources into it to make it attractive.”

Source: citifmonline.com