24 minutes ago

In a bid to end the double-track system currently ongoing across the country’s Senior High Schools, the Akufo-Addo led government decided to construct more classroom blocks and dormitories for schools with high enrollments.

Kwahu Ridge Senior High Technical School in the Kwahu-South District of the Eastern Region was one of the schools that benefitted from this initiative as a 12-unit classroom block has been constructed for them.

The DCE of the area, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr over the weekend handed over the the project to the school.

The DCE in his remarks urged the headmistress, staff and students of KRISTECH to make very good use of the facility after given them tables and chairs to enhance teaching and learning.

The DCE on behalf of the Assembly donated veronica buckets, dustbins and sanitizers to the school as part of measures to curb COVID-19.

The contractor on his side noted that "we are handing over the building to the school today but we still have up to six months to come back and check to see if there are defects on it. For now, the little defects that have been identified would be fixed,” he stated.

The school authorities were grateful to the Government for fulfilling its promise.