4 hours ago

The Akufo - Addo led government has cut the sod for the construction of a two-storey building which will serve as a market centre for residents of Agormanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The Agormanya main market precisely is set to receive a major facelift with 188 lockable stores.

This project, being undertaken by MLGRD in collaboration with the World Bank through the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program is expected to be completed in the next six months.

Simeon Tetteh, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Lower Manya Krobo who led the contractors to the site applauded the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for the initiative, believing it will go a long way to benefit natives in the area.

He said, upon completion of the project, the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly will see a major boost in its revenue.

According to the MCE, the Assembly has engaged the market women about the project for the past three years and they have expressed their gratification towards it.

“I believe it will benefit the market women because they will feel more comfortable when the project is completed. It will also boost the local economy because people will be willing to come and trade here due to the facelift” he said.

The MCE added that the government has also constructed other stalls for the mini-markets in the Municipality.

Below are photos of the MCE in engagement with the stakeholders: