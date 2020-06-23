18 minutes ago

Government has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the various churches and mosques within the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The move is to support the partial reopening of the religious activities to help the fight against coronavirus.

The items donated include veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, among others.

In addition, Gel Banana Farm Fairtrade Premium Committee, a subsidiary of Golden Exotics Ltd also donated some items worth GHS134,745.00 to support the Municipal COVID 19 Trust Fund.

The donation was targeted to revamp the communities that lack health facilities in the Municipality.

Addressing the religious leaders, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Lower Manya Krobo, Hon Simeon Kwaku Tetteh, entreated them to use their platforms to help in the education and sensitization of their congregation about the deadly disease

He noted that, the religious leaders are also stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic so they must serve a good example by adhering strictly to the laid down public health protocols during their services.

Prophet Isaiah Larweh, the Chairman of the Local Council of Churches in the area, who received the items on behalf of the other churches thanked the President for the great move to support the religious organizations.

The MCE, thereafter tour the Senior High Schools in the Municipality to inspect the preparation made by the School authorities to welcome the final years and Gold Track Students ahead of the reopening.

The MCE assured authorities of the institutions that, government has already prepared to support package for them to help the fight against the COVID-19.