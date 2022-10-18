5 hours ago

Government has threatened to file a lawsuit against Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, and Media General Ghana Limited for defamation.

Captain Smart had alleged in a viral video that President Akufo-Addo is actively involved in illegal mining activities.

“This publication impugns the character and integrity of the President, and the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining,” said Deputy Information minister, Fatimatu Abubakar in a statement on Monday.

Unhappy with the claims made against the President, government has also decided to refer the matter to the National Media Commission (NMC) for review and adjudication.

In response to the content of the said video published and circulated by Onua TV on October 17, 2022, titled “Nana Addo is actively involved in galamsey” and attributed to Captain Smart, the statement condemned the claims made by the Journalist insisting the President has never been and is not involved in galamsey.

“The content propagated in the video is false, malicious and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism; The video is intended to court disaffection for government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country,” said the Statement.

It further noted government is disquieted by the spread of disinformation and misinformation, “clothed under the pretext of journalistic discretion and free expression” saying, “This does not bode well for our democracy.”

The statement nonetheless concluded: “We will continue to hold Media General in high esteem and urge them not to compromise their standards for validating information, ethical practice, and avoiding conjecture in presentation of facts.”