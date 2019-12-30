2 hours ago

The Akufo-Addo led government has set itself the task of re-engineering technical and vocational education in the country to become abreast with modern trends, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated.

In furtherance of this objective, President Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the commencement of work on the upgrade and modernisation of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system in Ghana, to add to earlier interventions aimed at positioning TVET at the centre of development policy.

Speaking at the 39th edition of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana annual Technology and Agricultural Exhibition in Accra on Sunday, December 29, 2019, Vice President Bawumia said there is a multi-pronged approach to the push for greater attention to TVET.

“The resolve by the government of President Akufo-Addo is to make technical and vocational education a major component of our educational curriculum,” Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia stated.

The Vice President also revealed that the first component of the President’s TVET project comprises upgrading of some 35 National and Vocational Training Institutes as well as Colleges of Education that specialize in technology; refurbishing the existing infrastructure and construction of new Head office, 10 regional offices and 5 apprenticeship offices; and procurement of equipment for 26 trades and ICT equipment for all 34 NVTI centres.

“It also includes competency-based training to cover 700 trainers across 34 NVTIs; a major revision of the curricula of TVET schools to make them relevant to the needs of Ghana’s changing economy; and transport facilities, including the provision of a 33-seater bus for each of the 34 NVTIs and 4×4 Pickups for the head office and regional offices,” the Vice President added.

Furthermore, to make technical and vocational more accessible government in 2018 announced the inclusion of TVET in the free SHS programme, the Vice President indicated, and wondered why some people are touting this as their new bright idea.

Dr Bawumia continued that, “the second component shall comprise the setting up of two new training centres for foundry and machining workshops, with one at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) centre in Accra, and the other at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

“All these are in part an intricate part of the key ingredient to Ghana’s transformation towards becoming an industrialized nation in the shortest possible time.”



As well, government is constructing 20 state-of-the-art TVET institutions in all regions.

There is also a $130 million project for the construction of training workshops for five polytechnics and technical universities together with 10 technical institutes in areas such as mechanical engineering, automobile engineering, civil engineering, welding engineering and others.

All technical universities and polytechnics have also been provided with state of the art laboratories and workshops with equipment. These are equipment that meets industry 4.0 standard.

Vice President Bawumia lauded the remarkable achievements chalked by Apostle Prof. Kwadwo Safo, Founder and leader of the KristoAsafo Mission, especially in the area of agricultural and technological development.

“Government alone cannot lead the way by bringing a new dimension to our educational structure and industrial transformation. It behoves on some individuals and corporations to contribute to the wellbeing of society by identifying the problems and offering solutions.”

“This I believe, is what Apostle Prof. Ing. KwadwoSafo and the Kristo-Asafo have identified by offering practical oriented teaching and learning, as well as spearheading technology and scientific researches that will put Ghana and Africa on the path to development.

“I have been here over the years, and I am always highly impressed by what he has done so far and Government will continue to support Kantanka,” he added.

myjoyonline