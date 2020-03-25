2 hours ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the Akufo Addo led-government has not put out the right number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

Ghana has as of Wednesday, March 25, 2020, morning recorded 53 cases of coronavirus with two deaths.

But the NDC Scribe in an interview with Sit-in-host Akwasi Nsiah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5FM stated that he strongly believes that the confirmed cases of the deadly disease is far more than the 11 cases announced by the government.

“The number of confirmed cases that has been announced by the government of which some Ghanaians are happy that it is not much, I don’t think it’s accurate. I think is far more than this figure. Some government officials who were with President Akufo Addo at the recent opening of Ghana’s Embassy in Norway upon their arrival in Ghana have tested positive. Our Health officials leading the fight against the coronavirus have been silent about these infected people. The Norwegian Ambassador who attended that sod-cutting event is infested with the COVID-19 and he touched some members of the Ghanaian delegation at that ceremony.”

“Furthermore, not long after their arrival in Ghana, these members of the government delegation went to Kumasi for the Independence anniversary celebration. Are we saying they didn’t touch any other Ghanaian during the event at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium? Why are our officials not telling us the truth with respect to the number of coronavirus cases.? The lady who was reported to have contracted the disease in Kumasi, the nurses who first came into contact with the patient have they been tested yet to determine that they are negative? We all would love to have very few numbers of cases but we’ll be fooling ourselves if the right number of cases is not put out for everybody to exercise the best precautionary measures.” Asiedu Nketia added.

President Akufo Addo last Sunday announced the shut down of all educational institutions – universities, second cycle schools and basic schools effective, March 16, 2020, until further notice in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

All public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, political rallies, sporting events, such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for the next four weeks.

Private burials are however permitted but with limited numbers not exceeding 25 people in attendance.

All the country’s borders -Land, air and sea have been closed to human traffic effective Sunday 22 March, 2020.