2 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has officially handed over the site for the construction of the Jamestown Fishing Harbor to the Chinese engineers and contractors.

A statement by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority said the construction is expected to be completed in 32 months.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo cut sod on December 5, 2018 for the project which had been on the drawing board since 1965 where he stated that even though many sod cutting ceremonies have been held by previous governments, he will ensure actual work on the grounds starts for the completion of the harbour.

The President also indicated that the construction of the harbour is being made possible by a $60 million grant by the Chinese Government.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Titus-Glover during the handing over ceremony, revealed that the modern fishing harbour would not only constitute the fish landing sites but also include cold store facilities, market areas and other social amenities to holistically improve the livelihoods of the constituents of Odododiodioo, and Ghana at large.

“There was the need to look at, after the project is done, the storage of the fish, the processing of the fish, the marketing and distribution of the fish altogether. There is going to have a cold store, a market area and a crèche for children of these women who trade at the port,” he expressed.

He said in the same vein Government has sought to provide infrastructural development to the area, constituents of the community should endeavour to cooperate with Authorities for the successful completion of the project.

“I have appealed to them to cooperate with the contractors. We have a whole human resource of labor in the Odododiodioo Constituency so they should engage them,” he added.