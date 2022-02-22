2 hours ago

Member of the newly formed Black Stars management committee, Alhaji Karim Gruzah has confirmed that government has given its approval to the newly constituted technical team of the Black Stars for the World Cup play offs against Nigeria.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has tasked the Borussia Dortmund talent coach to lead a new technical team which includes compatriots George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as assistants, while Irish-Ghanaian coach, Chris Hughton, plays the role of technical advisor for two-leg playoff.

There were talks that the government wanted Irishman of Ghanaian descent Chris Hughton as the Black Stars coach whiles the GFA wanted Otto Addo but at long last it appears a truce was reached as all two persons have seemingly been fitted into one team.

The King Faisal president, in an interview confirmed the Ghana FA and the Sports Ministry have been in touch and the appointment has been formalized.

“According to the Ghana FA president, Kurt Okraku the Ministry has approved the appointment”, Grunsah told Happy FM.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25 in the first leg before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on March 29.