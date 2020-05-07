2 hours ago

Eye brows have been raised since the report of the Ghana Football Association inheriting a legacy debt of about GHC11 million was made public.

Many within football have raised a lot of red flags as to the debt component the GFA claim they owe.

Latest to join the fray is veteran football administrator Daniel Victor aka Nana Fitz as he has branded the current GFA as fraud over the legacy debt.

The current leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), headed by Kurt Okraku inherited a debt of about GH¢ 11,106,550.00, a manuscript from the association sighted by Joy Sports reveals.

The document, named ‘GFA Legacy debts’ is divided into cedis and dollar components.

The legacy debt in the dollar currency is at $470,700.00 whilst that of the Cedis is GHS 10,079,440.00.

Of that amount in the Cedis component, about GH¢ 316,550 has been paid, with GHS 10,790, 040.00 outstanding.

"First of all, I must say that the report is completely fraud," he told Happy FM.

"Kurt Okraku was part of the past administration so how did this debt emerge?

"Members of the past administration are still around and for me, they must be queried.

"How can a whole Football Association incur such debt? Kwesi Nyantakyi and Dr Kofi Amoah must give us answers and whoever is found guilty must be sentenced to jail," he added.

Nana Fitz has called on government to set up independent committee to audits the accounts of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

"I am calling on the government to set up an independent body to audit the accounts of the GFA because government is in charge of paying Black Stars coach so why have the FA captured $180,000 as a debt they must pay to Kwesi Appiah?

"It does not sound right to me. The FA needs to come clean because I don't believe what they are telling the public" he added.