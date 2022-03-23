2 hours ago

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Mr. George Afriyie has applauded the GFA and the government of Ghana for assembling a crack technical team that has the know how and experience to secure Ghana qualification to the World Cup.

Ghana appointed an interim technical team headed by Otto Addo as the coach with former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton as the technical adviser and Masuad Didi Dramani and George Boateng as assistant coaches.

These persons were appointed after Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was sacked after an abortive second reign ended after an abysmal AFCON performance.

He has advised the government to maintain the four top coaches for the Black Stars for a long time if they have the financial muscle.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM ahead of the Nigeria clash, the former GFA Vice President says the technical team is the best.

“If you look at the blend of the technical team, they have both coached and played at the highest level. This is the best technical team assembled by the Ghana Football Association. This will help a lot”, he told Happy FM.

George Afriyie further called on the Government to maintain the technical team even after the World Cup.

“I hope the government has the money, so, we can retain them for a longer period. Even the technical team put together has made the work easy. If you look at the blend, Otto Addo apart from being born in Germany is also a former player and now a German-trained coach. George Boateng is also a Ghanaian and has German and Dutch training.

“No doubt about Chris Hughton’s coaching expertise and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani needs no introduction in Ghana football. For the four to agree to work, we must commend the Ghana FA. We are far more advanced in terms of the technical area than the Nigerians”.

Ghana will face Nigeria in the first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2020 before playing Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.