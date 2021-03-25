40 minutes ago

Lawyer Kwame Akuffo, a legal practitioner has urged government to step in and insist that the parents of the Rastafarian students abide by the rules of Achimota Secondary School.

He said since government is able to intervene for a child to receive blood transfusion despite the religious background of the parents, the same can be applied in this case.

The issue of the two Rastafarian students has raised divergent views in the country with some backing the directive that they should get rid of their dreadlock and others criticizing Achimota School for being "discriminatory".

Lawyer Kwame Akuffo speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said, "It is not offensive for the child to cut his hair . . . if it comes to the issue of discrimination, we can say it is even the child that is discriminating against his colleagues. They should comply to that standard and when they grow up the kids can choose to grow their hair or leave it".

"The parents are doing harm to the child . . . if we agree that government can step in for a child to receive blood transfusion then government can step in for the child to receive an education. Government should direct the parents to enroll the child. The parent can’t say because of religion that child should be exempted . . . cutting the hair doesn’t infringe on the right of the child," he opined.

GES backtracks

The Ghana Education Service (GES) after giving a directive to Achimota School to admit the students backtracked saying their initial order was to calm tension.

Lawyer Kwame Akuffo in reaction said it was good the GES "acknowledged that the school has the right to regulate the conduct of students".

Exchange students

After this issue became popular in the country, social media fanatic started sharing some pictures of exchange students in Achimota school who are keeping their hair citing 'discrimination'.

In reaction, lawyer Kwame Akuffo said the rules must apply to everyone and "if it is proven that some students are indeed keeping their hair, Achimota School should immediately rectify it".