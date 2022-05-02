3 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been conferred with the role of tourism ambassador by the government of Ghana.

This announcement was made by the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ibrahim Awal, during the launch of the footballer’s biography titled ‘Legyandary’.

“We are conferring on you by the courtesy of the President, a tourism ambassador for this country. For the 2022 World Cup, we want you to be an ambassador,” Mr. Awal said.

“Use your experiences to promote Ghana. Ghana is not only the most beautiful country in Africa, it’s also the most attractive. Our sports legends help make Ghana the most popular brand in Africa. Asamoah Gyan, we start with you to lead the charge and make Ghana a very successful brand.”

He added: “The President launched the Beyond the Return project in 2019 which led to over one million people coming to Ghana. Asamoah Gyan, help us get 2 million people to come to Ghana this year as tourists.”

Gyan raised in excess of GHC340,000 from the numerous persons who bought the first 50 copies of the book.

According to Gyan, monies raised from the book sale will go into the Asamoah Gyan Charities foundation which will continue its charities across the country.

The event was well attended with the la creme de la creme in Ghana from business, academia, top politicians, former footballers, football administrators all present.

Gyan has had a storied footballing career that has taken him to various continents and played for various clubs across the world.

The book details how football took him from Liberty Professionals to Italy, France, UAE, China, Turkey among others.

Gyan also speaks about the three World Cups he helped Ghana qualify for in 2006, 2010 and 2014 which he is the African with the most goals six at the FIFA World Cup.

His numerous World Cup goals and the famous penalty miss against Uruguay among other things feature prominently in the biography.

While his seven African Cup of Nations appearances with two finals is also not left out.

Mr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of the Special Group of Companies and chairman of the occasion, bought the first auctioned copy for GHC100,000.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, also made a bid of GHC100,000 to purchase the second copy.

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Okraku also purchased his copy of the book for GHC50,000 during the auction.

Other prominent personalities such as businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar, Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Tony Oteng Gyasi, former Minister of Tourism, Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah all bought copies of the auctioned book at various sums.