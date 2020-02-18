8 minutes ago

National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused the ruling NPP government of blackmailing some companies in the country to align themselves to the 'One District One Factory' policy or face being blacklisted.

The One District One Factory (1D1F) is one of the flagship programmes of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

The number of companies under this programme has, however, become a bone of contention between the two main political parties in the country.

While the NPP claims it has over 50 completed factories under the programme, the NDC disagrees; insisting most of the companies are already existing ones.

Speaking to Adakabre Frimpong-Manso on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Sammy Gyamfi who claims the ruling government cannot boast of even 10 fully completed factories also accused the government of threatening some private firms.

"They are now even blackmailing businesses to be captured under the 'One District One Factory' policy," he alleged.

According to him what the government is providing are stimilus packages to existing factories and not newly built factories.

He said some of the factories are even non-existence but they have been named by President Akufo-Addo as factories operating under the policy.

He argued that Gofpama Limited in Nkoranza and Pure Company Limited in Kintampo North have all been listed under the policy but they do not exist.

The Pure Company Limited is listed as a Food Processing factory which processes cashew nuts and allied products into semi finished products.

Listen to his submission in the video below

Source: peacefmonline.com