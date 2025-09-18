1 hour ago

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has pledged government’s commitment to supporting cashew processors and strengthening regulation of the cashew production chain to ensure mutual benefits for both processors and the nation.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Association of Cashew Processors Ghana in Accra on Thursday, September 17, 2025, the Minister emphasized that government is determined to create a win-win environment that guarantees fair returns on investment.

She noted that recent challenges faced by Usibras, Ghana’s largest cashew processor, underscore the need for value addition and regulatory reforms to sustain operations and enhance global competitiveness.

“Government will collaborate with agencies such as the Tree Crop Development Authority to streamline and regulate cashew production, ensuring that both processors and farmers benefit,” Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare assured.

The Minister further stressed that government remains committed to creating a conducive investment climate, particularly for agribusinesses engaged in processing.

The meeting followed reports that Usibras had threatened to relocate operations to Ivory Coast due to rising production costs.

On his part, Usibras General Manager and President of the Cashew Processors Association, Mr. Antonio Camamelo, expressed confidence in the Minister’s assurances and optimism that the government would address the sector’s concerns.