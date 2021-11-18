2 hours ago

The government has rewarded members of Ghana's 2020 Olympic Games team with a total package of $150,000.

The package is in fulfilment of a pledge made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last August when he received the contingent at the Jubilee House upon their return from the Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Beneficiaries

Samuel Takyi, an amateur boxer with the boxing team who won Ghana a bronze medal for the first time since 1992 was presented with a $50,000 reward, comprising; the cedi equivalent of $10,000, a brand new Nissan Sunny Car valued at $20,000 and a further $20,000 for his professional and career development.

His other colleagues and coaches numbering 21 were also presented with the cedi equivalent of $5,000 each.

The athletes included; Abeiku Gyekye Jackson, Tetteh Suleimanu, Unilez Takyi, Shakul Samed, Christian Amoah, Sean Safo Antwi, Nadia Eke, Sarfo Ansah, Emmanuel Yeboah, Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Oduro Manu and Anani Sansei Kwadjo.

The coaches were; Ofori Asare, Vincent Akai Nettey, Daniel Opare, Kyle Pierce, Vittorio Serenelli, Professor Andrew Owusu and Julius Baba Apidogo.

Credit: Graphic Online