2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Albert Commey has called on government to support clubs with at least three months salaries for their players.

Clubs in the Ghana Premier League have been reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic having taken a financial toll on them.

There has been no football in Ghana since March 15 with a ban on social/public gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Eleven Wonders CEO, clubs are not asking the government to run their clubs for them but are only seeking some three months salary assistance for their players in this COVID-19 times.

“We have not said Government should give us money to run our clubs, but we need at least three months salary [from Government] for the players to keep them going for the return of the league”, Yahaya Commey told Skyy FM.

He further added that players are suffering in these times without football and the government should come to their aid as they contributed enormously to the economy with remittances when they travel abroad.

“The immune system of our players are going down, so we plead with Government because our players contribute to our GDP.

“Players who travel to play abroad send money home to their families to run business in Ghana." he added.