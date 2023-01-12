1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko player and General Manager, Samuel Opoku Nti has urged the government to stop appointing persons who have no knowledge about football as Sports Ministers.

He says that politicians should remain politicians and must not dabble in the affairs of football which they have scanty knowledge about.

According to him, most Sports Minister know nothing about Sports but because their parties are in power they are handed political appointments.

"One of the areas that is killing our football is the appointment of politicians who don't have knowledge about football as Ministers of Sports" he told Nana Kwame Kissi in an interview on Anidasopa TV.

"They don't know anything about football but we give them the job because of politics. We've never appointed a Sports Minister who studied football administration.

When appointed into office, they mostly rely on friends and public opinion to run the ministry and by the time they get experience, they're reshuffled for us to restart again."

The legendary former player played for the reds from 1980-1985 and helped in winning Kotoko's second CAF Champions League title.

He scored the match-winner when Kotoko defeated Al Ahly 1-0 in Kumasi to win their second CAF Champions League title in 1983.

The club legend was appointed in an acting capacity as the General Manager of Kotoko in 2013 after Dr KK Sarpong stepped down as Executive Chairman but was removed in 2016.