45 minutes ago

A cut in power supply has made it impossible to pump water from the Dodowa Booster station

The government is set to extend its free water and electricity relief packages for the next three months.

Ghanaians enjoyed free water and electricity supply between the months of April, May and June.

The move was the government’s own way of reducing the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on Ghanaians.

The relief packages ended in May, but the government now plans to absorb the water and electricity bills of Ghanaians for the next three months.

This is to be announced in the mid-year budget review by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Graphic Online reports that the free water initiative would be for all water consumers, while that of the electricity would be limited to lifeline consumers.