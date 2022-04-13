3 hours ago

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation says the best way to bridge the gap in the acquisition of knowledge in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Senior High Schools (SHS) is to make the subject a practical one.

According to the sector minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, government is poised to provide 334 SHS across the country with computer laboratories.

In a media interview after the commissioning of two newly constructed classroom blocks at St. Margret Mary Senior High Technical and Akweibu Basic schools, the Ablekuma West legislator indicated that the Communications Ministry is in talks with the Education Ministry to commence the project.

“The best way to sustain any such initiative is to mainstream it. I know the curriculum has been changed. ICT education is part of the curriculum. We need to make the subject practical enough for the students.”

”I am already having conversations with the Ministry of Education. We are in the process of providing 334 SHS with 40-seater ICT laboratories across the country”.

Source: citifmonline