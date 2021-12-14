1 hour ago

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has announced that each member of the triumphant national amputee football team, Black Challenge will each be rewarded with an amount of $2,000.

The Black Challenge players will receive $2,000 as reward for clinching gold at the 2021 African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football. This was revealed by Sports Minister on Tuesday when he met the team in Accra.

Ghana defeated West African side Liberia 3-2 to win the African Cup of Nations Amputee version played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania on Saturday 4th December,2021.

It was a hard fought victory but the Black Challenges managed to urge their rivals in the finals .

Prior to the trip the team hard a lot of challenges due to funds as they struggled to even procure air ticket for the tournament among others.

The Black Challenges defeated powerhouse Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria before a stunning performance saw them beat reigning world champions Angola in the semi-final.

The victory over Angola made them favourites against Liberia and they delivered despite the latter's strong effort.

Ghana coincidentally defeated Liberia in a similar final 14 years ago to win their maiden trophy.