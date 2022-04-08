48 minutes ago

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and MP for New Juaben, Hon. Michael Okyere Barfi has hinted that government will soon inaugurate a committee whose aim is to set up regulations to monitor the cement manufacturing sector.

This he noted will help streamline their operations and also reinforce the needed standardization for the construction sector.

He made this know at the lunch of a joint partnership with Kumasi Technical Universities’ Institute of Research, Innovation and Development and CIMAF Ghana Limited. The initiative seeks to give formal training and certification to 1,400 artisans who have been selected nationwide to be trained to buttress the informal training they have received already.

The Technical Director of CIMAF Berzouki Abdelkarim noted that, CIMAF Ghana will not relent in its effort to sharpen the skills of artisans within the construction sector.

He explained that, as a company whose main aim is to see Africa excel in all aspects of its development, the company cannot risk this golden opportunity of the Skills development agenda of the government of Ghana through its TVET program.

The Director of Sales and Marketing of CIMAF Ghana Mr. Joseph Kobina Aboo explaining the purpose of this initiative said, without skill enhancement, artisans who are mainly the end-user may not be able to utilize the full benefit of the various grades of cement for a better construction industry.

He, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to take the training opportunity serious.