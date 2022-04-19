1 hour ago

All taxpayers have been urged to file their tax returns for 2021 with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) by end of April 2022 to ensure compliance of the tax laws and promote revenue mobilisation.

This, according to Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, was in line with the Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 896) and the Revenue Administration Act 2016 (Act 915), which enjoined taxpayers to file their tax returns with the Commissioner-General, GRA not later than four months after the year of assessment return of income for the year.

He said the filing of tax returns would further ensure that all income earners come into the tax net and contribute to national development to achieve the “Ghana beyond Aid” agenda.

This was contained in a speech read on his behalf at the launch of this year’s “Tax and Good Governance Week” in Accra last Thursday.

On the theme “Filing Tax Returns Online: The Convenient Way,” the event was aimed at increasing awareness among organisations and individuals on the importance of filing their annual tax returns, paying taxes and complying with tax laws.

Some activities such as tax clinics, radio and TV discussions and tax education at schools and faith-based organisations have been earmarked for the celebration.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the 2022 filing of tax returns was being done on the developed application “taxpayers’ portal” and commended the efforts of the GRA for digitising the operational processes.

The portal, he stated was a secured tax management tool which enabled taxpayers to file their returns, initiate payments, apply for refunds, and undertake cashless policy and other transactions with ease and convenience.

The digital operational processes of the GRA, he said would help in the realisation of the GH¢80.3 billion revenue target for the year 2022.

The Minister urged the public to pay their taxes to enable the government to provide infrastructure, employment, and other social interventions for the citizenry.

Reverend DrAmmishaddaiOwusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General GRA, said the Authority was focused on using digital tools to facilitate compliance of tax returns to increase revenue mobiliSation for the country’s development.

He mentioned the e-levy, e-commerce, expanding the Pay-As-You earn and leveraging on rent tax, as some of the new initiatives to be rolled out to widen the tax net.

Mr Edward ApentengGyamerah, Head, Domestic Tax Revenue Division, GRA, advised taxpayers to register with the Authority, file their accurate tax returns on their business operations, ensure that all taxes due was paid to avoid any sanctions on the country’s tax laws.

Upon payment of tax, MrGyamera said taxpayers had the right to information about their tax receipts and the right to object an assessment of their documents and the right to confidentiality.