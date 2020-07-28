2 hours ago

Presidential Adviser on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has revealed why fans cannot troop into the stadium for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He says that football clubs cannot force the hand of government to allow spectators into the stadium just because that is where they generate funds from as such move will endanger the lives of the spectators.

According to the health expert, spectators can only fill the stadiums If a vaccine is found for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Football is a contact game,we will conclude everything with the GFA,MOYS,NSA and government will give the needed update in his next address" he told Kumasi FM.

"In Europe,games are played behind closed doors.We cannot allow for supporters to go to the stadium and watch games just because that is where the clubs derive their funding".

He brushed away comparisons between churches and football stadiums saying that a typical Kotoko Hearts match amasses a gathering more than any church service in Ghana.

'Churches are filled with not more than 3,000 people but Kotoko and Hearts games will attract more than 30,000 people so I will plead with football loving fans to exercise patience."

"If a vaccine is found,government will allow for supporters to go to the stadium" he added.