2 hours ago

Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has revealed that the government will not sponsor supporters to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the legislator, the current economic circumstances do not support the government carrying supporters to the Mundial.

In the past, the government of Ghana took supporters to various World Cups with the cost borne by the state but the Minister says times have changed and that feat will not be repeated.

"In view of the current situation our country finds itself in, the government has decided it won't be financing supporters to the World Cup. As we have already announced, interested Ghanaians desiring to travel to Qatar for the World Cup can do it through Kenpong Travel and Tour, the official travel agency appointed by the Ministry," the Minister said.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports will, however, continue to appeal to corporate Ghana and the private sector, to support and finance some Ghanaian fans to provide symbolic support for the Black Stars".

He added that Ghana's mission in Qatar will collaborate with the Ministry to look for Ghanaians based in Qatar and other African nationals to provide support for the Black Stars at the Mundial.

He added: "Irrespective of the challenges, wherever we are, and everywhere we go, let us rally behind the Black Stars in this World Cup Campaign, Qatar 2022, and give them our unflinching support to make another worthwhile history in their World Cup journey".

The Minister made this known in Accra during a ceremony that saw mining firm GoldFields donate $300,000 to support the Black Stars World Cup Campaign.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.