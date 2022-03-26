16 minutes ago

The Deputy Minister in charge of mines at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource, George Mireku Duker says his ministry and government will go all out to support Electrochem Ghana Limited to develop the Songor concession, produce and export quality salt from Ghana.

He said, “the minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, communicated to me that the ministry would support the Electrochem project for us to win together. It is actually a win-win for all of us. A win for Electrochem Ghana is a win for the Ada traditional area and Ghana as a whole.”

Mr. Duker made this known on Friday during a familiarization tour of Electrochem Ghana’s site at Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra region.

He said, “we are glad that Eletrochem Ghana is producing and exporting salt from this country. This will directly impact the economy positively.”

“If you want to really check the dollar control in this country, one of the measures is to export to other jurisdictions for us to have value. The Ministry is happy Electrochem Ghana is adding value to our salt and other countries are demanding from Ghana,” he added.

In his address, Chairman of the McDan Group of companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley, stressed the importance Electrochem Ghana places on its social investment initiatives.

He said “We are here to bring change, this project can never be successful without the community, so for me, the community is very important. That is why we are placing so much importance on our CSR initiatives and the impact we are making in the lives of the people.”

Nene Lomo IV, Divisional Chief (Wetso Yi) of the Lomobiawe Clan of Ada who spoke on behalf of the paramountcy said the whole Electrochem project started at the Ada Traditional council.

“We the chiefs realized that there were no factories and jobs in Ada. So we led the investor who actually had the lease from government and we are happy about the benefit that have come in so far,” he added.

