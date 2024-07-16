2 hours ago

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, has officially withdrawn the controversial Legislative Instrument (L.I.) on behalf of the Minister for Transport.

This L.I. sought to grant Members of Parliament (MPs), Judges, and Ministers the privilege to use sirens and exempt them from speed limits while performing their official duties.

The proposed amendment to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) sparked significant public backlash and opposition from various quarters, including the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

Critics argued that the amendment was unnecessary and inappropriate, given the pressing issues facing the nation.

In a formal statement on the floor of Parliament, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah announced the withdrawal, acknowledging the concerns raised by the public and stakeholders.

“Mr Speaker, I rise to move that the Road Traffic Regulation Amendment 2024, which was laid on Friday, June 14, 2024, be withdrawn. Mr. Speaker, this has become necessary based on extensive engagement with leadership. Therefore, it is so withdrawn,” he stated.

The Minority Caucus, led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, had been vocal in their opposition to the L.I., directing their members to vote against it and calling for its immediate withdrawal.

They emphasised the need for the government to focus on more pressing national issues, such as the high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, high fuel costs, and the depreciation of the cedi.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had also weighed in on the matter, denying any knowledge of such a Legislative Instrument before the House. He clarified that Parliament does not have the constitutional power to amend regulations, further complicating the already contentious proposal.

“There is nothing like that before Parliament,” Bagbin asserted during a public lecture on private member bills at the University of Ghana.

“I thought something was being done behind my back, but all my directors confirmed they had not seen any such L.I.”