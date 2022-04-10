14 hours ago

Chairman of Finance Committee at Parliament, Kwaku Kwarteng says government will not reintroduce the road tolls following strident criticisms of the Minister for Roads and Highways.

The Minister canceled the road tolls immediately after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the road tolls would be removed and that the government was introducing an Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to cater for the gap in revenue generation from the tolls.

The Finance Minister made this known during his presentation of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on the floor of Parliament last year.

After removing the road tolls, some people have vehemently censured the Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, asserting that was an impetuous action by him.

There are calls on the government to somehow reinstall the tolls but speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwaku Kwarteng maintained that "the government will not bring back the tolls".

He reiterated reasons for removing the tolls which had to do with the traffic situation at the places where the toll booths were situated, hence stressing "the toll booth that the government has removed is in the right order".