President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to hold on to hope amid the economic downturn and rising cost of living in the country.

In his Easter address on Thursday, April 14, 2022, he said the Christian story of salvation should serve as inspiration.

“I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by this promise of salvation. I ask respectfully all of you to continue to have hope of great times soon for our country,” President Akufo-Addo added.

He also assured that his administration was working to turn things around for Ghanaians.

“Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity; a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of COVID-19 whose negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“All these difficulties notwithstanding, I am confident that with creativity, enterprise, hard work, perseverance and unity, we the Ghanaians shall overcome,” he added.

Following the recent lifting of a number of COVID-19 restrictions, President Akufo-Addo also urged Ghanaians to be mindful of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ghana currently has 34 active cases of the virus after 161,086 confirmed cases which have resulted in 1,445 deaths.

“I appeal to each and every one of you, notwithstanding the lifting of restrictions and the good news about infections, to continue to live responsibly and safely, so we can all play our part in building mother Ghana,” he said.

Source: citifmonline