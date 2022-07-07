5 hours ago

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery says government is working to provide the needed logistics to police officers providing security to Members of Parliament.

After the gruesome killing of the then MP for Mfantseman, MPs were provided with police protection, but now some lack the logistics to work.

Responding to questions in Parliament on the matter, the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery said “police records indicate that 62 police guards assigned to the MPs are yet to be issued with pistols. This is attributed to the fact that there has been exponential demand for the supply of arms to the police personnel to the Supreme Court, Ministers of State, and senior police officers.”

“Efforts are however underway to procure additional arms and ammunition for the Ghana Police Service to enable them to cater to the remaining 62 bodyguards and others assigned to the Judges, Ministers of State, and Senior Police Service.”

Attacks on Members of Parliament

The then Member of Parliament-elect for the Keta constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, was on Friday, December 11, 2020, attacked and assaulted by some gun-wielding men at his residence at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.

Similarly, the Member of Parliament-elect for the Jomoro constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Toffey was reportedly assaulted in her residence, resulting in her hospitalisation and injuries to members of her household.

The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Mr. Ekow Hayford was also killed by unknown assailants believed to be armed robbers, in 2020, when he was returning from community engagement.

Source: citifmonline